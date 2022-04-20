The Berkeley Wire: 04.20.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Masks now optional in Bay Area for travelers in many places, but not all (East Bay Times)
- The Berkeley Lab Scientist Using Hundred-Year-Old Chemistry to Capture Carbon Directly From Air (Berkeley Lab)
- This Bay Area production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is coming under fire for its casting choices (SF Chronicle)
- Initiative could add dozens of new park projects by 2030 (SF Chronicle)
- Not all Bay Area counties will follow California’s relaxed COVID quarantine rules — here’s why (SF Chronicle)
- The Daily Californian: The First 150 Years (Berkeley Library)
- DNA backs claim of Ohlone tribe once declared 'extinct' (SF Gate)
- El Salvadoran Vice President no longer invited to speak at UC Berkeley event (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley community kicks off Earth Week celebration (Daily Cal)