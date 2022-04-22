Berkeley police: Robber fires gun on Telegraph while taking driver’s necklace

The robber shot through the driver’s windshield and took his necklace when he resisted, according to police.

Telegraph Avenue. Photo: Brandon Yung

A man who stole a motorist’s necklace from him early Friday morning in Southside Berkeley shot through the driver’s windshield, then shot at him again during a brief pursuit up Telegraph Avenue, authorities report.

The confrontation began Friday at 2 a.m. outside Kip’s Bar and Grill, on Durant Avenue west of Telegraph, when the robber approached the victim while he sat in his car, according to police.

The robber had a black handgun and demanded the driver’s necklace, according to police. He then shot through the driver’s windshield and took the necklace when the driver resisted.

The robber was described as white, 20-25 years old, with long, dirty blond hair and acne on his face. He wore black pants, a white T-shirt and white tennis shoes, according to police.

The robber then ran northbound on Telegraph. When the victim drove after him, police said, the robber fired at the vehicle again. The culprit then ran through campus and was able to escape.

Gunfire struck the victim’s vehicle but did not hit him, police said.

Berkeley has had 13 confirmed gunfire calls in 2022. One was fatal and four others left five people wounded.

Police ask anyone with information about Friday’s shooting to call the Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.