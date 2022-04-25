The Berkeley Wire: 04.25.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Truck convoy protests outside the home of East Bay legislator proposing vaccine mandate, abortion bills (SF Chronicle)
- Inept 'People's Convoy' chased out of Bay Area by egg-throwing kids (MSN)
- 40 Under 40: Jesse Arreguin, Mayor of Berkeley (SF Business Times)
- Bay Area artist Kehlani to hold album signing in Berkeley (KRON4)
- New Cal Performances season explores interplay between humans and machines (Berkeley News)
- UC Berkeley to close RSF testing facility, sunset COVID-19 measures (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley students and faculty discuss changing COVID-19 restrictions (Daily Cal)
- Kehlani announces record store tour, including stop at Amoeba in Berkeley (SF Chronicle)