Berkeleyside’s latest T-shirt celebrates everything that makes Berkeley special

What images come to mind when you think of Berkeley? Chances are you’ll find them on our latest T-shirt.

Berkeleyside commissioned the design from local muralist and illustrator Nigel Sussman, who is known for his vibrant, intricate and whimsical art. Sussman, who has called Berkeley home since 2014, has painted several murals around town that give the neighborhoods a sense of place.



“I had a lot of fun with this illustration,” Sussman said. “I was able to include a lot of my favorite things and that make me love living in Berkeley.”

Visit our online store to see all our merchandise.

It’s easy to get lost in Sussman’s T-shirt design. Represented by tiny icons, you’ll find homages to Berkeley’s dining and art scenes, UC Berkeley’s achievements — from science to sports — and representations of the city’s history, such as the 1960s counterculture movement. Look closely and you’ll even see a certain local celebrity — Annie, the Campanile peregrine falcon! Sprinkled throughout the T-shirt are images of nature that remind us of the beauty of the marina and the Berkeley Hills and all the activities Berkeleyans love to do outdoors.

Sussman worked closely with Berkeleyside’s team, adding and removing objects until he got it right.

“I do have a special smile when I am able to work some fun word-play or puns in the art,” Sussman said. “In this design, it’s the ice-cream ‘scoop’ as a journalism pun.”

Sussman says he’s currently working on eight murals for different organizations and companies, mostly here in the Bay Area. Plus, he plans on doing some live art at the Bay Area Book Festival happening in downtown Berkeley May 7-8 (Berkeleyside is a media sponsor of the festival).

Berkeleyside partnered with local company Social Imprints to make its T-shirts. Like Berkeleyside, Social Imprints is a mission-driven organization. It provides higher-paying professional jobs to recovering addicts, individuals on or off public assistance, veterans of the military, underrepresented minorities and people who are undereducated or underemployed. You can purchase the T-shirt in either a crew neck or V-neck option from our online store for $20. It comes in sizes X-Small – 2X-Large.