The Berkeley Wire: 04.29.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- BART renews mask mandate, staking lone policy in Bay Area transit (East Bay Times)
- Airflow on transit is strong, say experts (East Bay Times)
- The New Yorker grills Phil Bokovoy (New Yorker)
- Inflation sending needier residents to food banks (SF Chronicle)
- Housing shortage, soaring rents squeeze US college students (AP)
- Berkeley residents to see water usage capped amid drought fears (SF Chronicle)
- UC academic workers to launch ‘mass protest’ over wages and working conditions (SF Chronicle)
- The unsettling history of the group behind the DxE protests at T-Wolves games (SF Gate)
- 924 Gilman Street and the loss of in-person art-making spaces (New York Times Opinion)
- Native American students can soon get a tuition-free education at top California universities (Sac Bee)
- Op-ed: UC Berkeley’s reaction to an active-shooter scare was basically ‘thoughts and prayers’ (SF Chronicle)
- Nobel laureate Randy Schekman will give 2022 Cal commencement address (Berkeley News)
- UC Berkeley educates comparatively high number of low-income students (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley, a Look Back: Council votes to establish Tuolumne Camp in 1922 (East Bay Times)