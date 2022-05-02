Firefighters rescue 4 people after 2-alarm fire in historic Cal office building

The two-alarm fire, at the site of the former Anna Head School at 2420 Bowditch, began just before 11:55 a.m.

Berkeley firefighters at the former Anna Head School, now UC Berkeley office space. Credit: Citizen reporter

Firefighters rescued four people trapped in a burning UC Berkeley office building on Bowditch Street and Channing Way on Monday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire, at the site of the former Anna Head School at 2420 Bowditch, began just before 11:55 a.m., according to officials from the Berkeley Fire Department.

Initial reports described substantial amounts of smoke as well as people hanging from windows on the second floor. UC Berkeley sent out multiple warnings advising people to evacuate the area.

Firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes and used a ladder truck to rescue four people from the building, BFD said. No injuries were reported.

The fire began on the outside of the building and moved into the interior, said Berkeley Fire Chief Abe Roman. It took about 20 minutes to contain.

“It wasn’t terribly big, but there was a threat to life,” Roman said. Damage estimates were unavailable as of publication time.

As of 1:45 p.m., firefighters remained in the area working to ensure the safety of the building.

Roman said the University of California Police Department would investigate the blaze. The building has caught fire four times in the past four years.

This is what it looked like an hour ago. Hogan, a community member, shared this video he took. The flames are out now. pic.twitter.com/ewFPAAWVlm — Ally Markovich (@allymarkovich) May 2, 2022

The buildings, which are on the National Register of Historic Places and landmarked by the city, are in disrepair. Roofs leak and maintenance has been inconsistent over the years.

The site was taken over by UC Berkeley in 1955 through eminent domain, with Anna Head School moving to Oakland in 1964, eventually merging with the Royce School for Boys to become today’s co-ed Head-Royce.

Paul Chapman, a former Head-Royce principal who has been helping lead an effort to preserve Anna Head, rushed to the site when he heard the building was on fire. He saw smoke billowing out, flames inside and firemen hacking out pieces of the roof.

Reached by phone, he said he was devastated and emotional and asked for a few minutes to compose his thoughts. The building that caught fire is called The Gables and it suffered a fire on the porch earlier this year, according to Chapman.

The Gables, 1895-1923. Credit: Head-Royce School

There have been at least four other small fires in recent years reported at the brown-shingle, redwood-construction buildings: in December 2020 and in June, August and October of last year.

Chapman told Berkeleyside last year how much the fires terrify him.

“I’ve been in these buildings frequently, I know how vulnerable they are,” he said.

Of the school’s original six buildings constructed over a 35-year period, three were built around a courtyard still prominent today, and all remain.

Three of these were restored by UC Berkeley after the university commissioned a 2009 adaptive reuse study of the school site. One was a cottage, home to the school’s principals and joined to an indoor swimming pool, that now serves as a student counseling and wellness center. The Alumnae Hall was also restored and now serves as a meeting hall.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news. Ally Markovich covers education for Berkeleyside.