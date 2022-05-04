Berkeley police investigate homicide on Channing Way

It is Berkeley’s second fatal shooting of the year. Last year, there were no homicides in Berkeley.

A man was fatally shot in the 1100 block of Channing Way in southwest Berkeley on Tuesday night, authorities report.

A woman called police at 9:30 p.m. to report hearing a shot go off.

Arriving officers found a man inside a home on Channing Way near Byron Street. He was unresponsive and had a gun in his hand, according to radio dispatches reviewed by Berkeleyside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Initially, police thought his death might have been a suicide. Within hours, however, officers determined that the case was a homicide and called in detectives to investigate, according to BPD.

Limited information is available due to the ongoing investigation. Berkeleyside will share additional details when they are released.

Police responded to a shooting at the same Channing Way home last year in September.

It is Berkeley’s second homicide in 2022. The first, also a fatal shooting, took place two months ago on Seventh Street in southwest Berkeley. Police performed CPR on 47-year-old Anthony Joshua Fisher at the scene, but he died in the hospital several days later.

There were no fatal shootings in Berkeley in 2021.

