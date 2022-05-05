San Francisco school administrator is finalist to take over as Berkeley superintendent￼

Enikia Ford Morthel has been selected as a a finalist for BUSD Superintendent job. Credit: BUSD

Enikia Ford Morthel, a high-level administrator at San Francisco’s public school system with an extensive background in public education, has been selected as the likely new superintendent of the Berkeley school district.

Over the weekend on May 1, the Board unanimously voted to select Ford Morthel as the finalist for the job. She will likely be approved as the next superintendent at the May 18 board meeting.

“I am honored and humbled to serve the Berkeley community as the next Superintendent,” said Ford Morthel in a statement released by the Berkeley Unified School District.

Ford Morthel is coming from San Francisco Unified, where she worked as the deputy superintendent of instruction and previously as an assistant superintendent. She earned her master’s in education at UC Berkeley and worked in public education in Bay Area schools for the last two decades.

“BUSD is uniquely positioned to be a proof point that all children — regardless of race, ethnicity, language, socio-economic status or zip code — can learn and thrive and that a district that provides a diverse portfolio of high-quality public schools, can create conditions for excellence, equity and authentic engagement for each and every student,” she said in a statement.

On her LinkedIn, Ford Morthel describes herself as “an urban educator and community activist, dedicated to creating public education experiences that are revolutionary, relevant” and responsive to students and families. She prides herself on the “turn-around of “underperforming” schools” and incubation of new schools.”

Early in her career, she worked as program resource teacher in Hayward Unified, quickly rising to become an elementary school principal. She later served as the Chief of Schools for Education for Change Public Schools, an East Oakland charter school network. She is also a senior lecturer on urban education at Loyola Marymount University.

“Ms. Ford Morthel has an exemplary history of improving academic and opportunity outcomes for historically underserved populations and has done phenomenal work in SFUSD to support Special Education, African-American, Latinx and English Language Learner students,” BUSD Board President Ka’Dijah Brown said in a statement.

Ford Morthel is the second superintendent in a row to come from San Francisco Unified.

Before serving as superintendent of Berkeley schools, outgoing Superintendent Brent Stephens was the chief academic officer for SFUSD. In February, Stephens announced he would be leaving BUSD to spend more time with family. In March, it was announced that he will become the next superintendent of Lafayette School District.

Ally Markovich covers education for Berkeleyside.