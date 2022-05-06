The Berkeley Wire: 05.06.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Berkeley skier who died on Tahoe slopes remembered for his big smile, love of the outdoors (SF Chronicle)
- NorCal fire officials prepare for ‘absolute worst’ (SF Chronicle)
- Alameda County landlords sue to end eviction moratorium (East Bay Times)
- New venture fund will donate 30% of all returns to UC Berkeley (SF Business Times)
- ‘Where do they expect us to go?’ Life at one Bay Area encampment before eviction (Guardian)
- DocLands Entry ‘Exposing Muybridge’ Looks at a Storyteller’s Power to Filter Reality (KQED)
- Seismic Retrofit May Shake Students Out of Affordable Housing at UC Berkeley (CBS Local)
- Campus, students react to finals plans amid rise in COVID-19 cases (Daily Cal)
- ‘Standing up for who you are’: Students protest for abortion rights on Sproul Plaza (Daily Cal)
- ‘Very concerned’: Campus professors react to April 21 lockdown (Daily Cal)
- ‘Service based on love’: Religious group donates to Berkeley Food Pantry (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley, a Look Back: Grove Street widening proposed in May 1922 (East Bay Times)
- ‘Diet for a Small Planet’ author, daughter to speak in Berkeley (East Bay Times)