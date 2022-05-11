BUSD administrator leaves for superintendent job in St. Helena district

Rubén Aurelio is the second high-level administrator to take a superintendent job at another district next year.

A second high-level administrator will be leaving Berkeley Unified for a superintendent position at another school district in California.

Rubén Aurelio, Berkeley’s chief academic officer, has been named as the finalist for a superintendent position in Saint Helena School District, pending board approval May 19.

In February, Berkeley Superintendent Brent Stephens announced his departure from BUSD after a three-year term. He will take over as superintendent of Lafayette’s school district.

“I am thrilled and honored to work with our Board of Trustees in St. Helena,” Aurelio said in a statement released by Saint Helena School District.

Aurelio joined BUSD less than a year ago in July. As chief academic officer and associate superintendent of educational services, he oversaw the district’s principals and its instructional programs, including curriculum and professional development, with the goal of improving student achievement.

Lisa Pelosi, president of the Saint Helena school board, praised Aurelio for his “administration experience, excellent work ethic, focus on student and family engagement, as well as establishing community partnerships.”

Pelosi said the board was excited for his “new perspectives and vision,” adding that having a bilingual English and Spanish superintendent would be an asset for the district. Located in the Napa Valley, Saint Helena school district serves less than 1,200 students, 53% of whom are Latino and 44% white.

Aurelio was raised near Los Angeles in a monolingual Spanish family that immigrated from Argentina. Prior to his role at BUSD, Aurelio worked in schools throughout the East Bay. He held administrative roles at San Leandro Unified, West Contra Costa Unified, and Oakland Unified after beginning as a teacher and elementary school principal.

“I am impressed with the great achievements that the district leadership staff, teachers, and classified employees have made,” Aurelio said about Saint Helena in the statement. “My commitment to lead the district is strong, and I look forward to collaborating with our staff, community members, community leaders, partners and with students along with their families.”

Aurelio will take over from Marylou Wilson, who is retiring as superintendent of the Saint Helena School District after eight years, on June 30.

In a February statement about her retirement, Saint Helena School District praised Wilson for “overcoming incredible challenges: operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, and economic downturns for the community.” The district said the “greatest testament to [Wilson’s] leadership” was reopening schools in Nov. 2020 and keeping them open without school closures.

BUSD has not yet announced who will become the next chief academic officer.

Ally Markovich covers education for Berkeleyside.