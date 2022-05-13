Berkeley police investigate gunfire, car crash on Alcatraz

One neighbor told Berkeleyside they were trying to nap when they “heard a series of gunshots and a crash followed by someone screaming.”

Police investigate gunfire in the 1500 block of Alcatraz Avenue near California Street, May 13, 2022. Credit: Citizen reporter

Police are on the scene on Alcatraz Avenue on Friday afternoon responding to a barrage of gunfire and an associated car crash on the block, authorities report.

Police got multiple calls of gunfire just after 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Alcatraz, near California Street, BPD said.

Callers reported hearing 10-15 shots. When police arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, including a parked vehicle that had been struck.

Officers also found an abandoned car crashed on the block and believe the collision was related to the shooting.

One neighbor told Berkeleyside they were trying to nap when they “heard a series of gunshots and a crash followed by someone screaming.”

Police have asked local hospitals to let them know if anyone comes in with gunshot wounds. As of publication time, no victims had been located.

There have been 19 confirmed shootings, including Friday’s gunfire, in Berkeley in 2022. Two people have been killed and six wounded.

BPD asks anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 510-981-5900.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.