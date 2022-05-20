The Berkeley Wire: 05.20.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- New Program Builds on UC Plan to Cover Tuition for In-State Native American Students (Berkeley Law)
- Mike Barnes Thinks He Should Be Able to Say the N-Word (KQED)
- Letters: I’m a crime victim, shot and paralyzed. Even so, here’s why I don’t support the Boudin recall (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Come for the Salsa, Stay for the Climate: Berkeley’s Farmers’ Market Salsa Festival gets spicy again (East Bay Express)
- ‘Chaotic’: UC Berkeley community reacts to 2022 commencement (The Daily Californian)
- Berkeley Law to eliminate tuition for Native American students (Reuters)