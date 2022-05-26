Person shot during altercation at Civic Center Park in downtown Berkeley

Police have detained one person in connection with the incident, but others may still be at large, BPD said.

An individual has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and stomach following an altercation at Civic Center Park in downtown Berkeley on Thursday afternoon, authorities report.

Police have detained one person in connection with the incident, but others may still be at large, BPD said.

Police were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park just before 4:40 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting.

Police quickly found the victim in the northeast corner of the park and detained a second person who was found near a large amount of blood, according to radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside.

Officer Jessica Perry, a department spokesperson, said the investigation is still ongoing but that police had determined there had been some type of altercation between four people just before the shooting.

“One of those individuals pulled out a firearm,” Perry said, and shot a member of the group.

That person has been taken to the hospital with what appear, preliminarily, to be non-life-threatening wounds. Police could not share the individual’s age or gender as of publication time.

On Thursday evening, police remained at the scene conducting the investigation, canvassing for witnesses and collecting video.

BPD asks anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s non-emergency line at 510-981-5900.

Berkeley has now had at least 21 confirmed shootings this year. Two people have been killed and six have been wounded.

Featured photo: Kelly Sullivan

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.