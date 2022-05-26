The Berkeley Wire: 05.26.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Star-studded Christopher Nolan movie 'Oppenheimer' films on UC Berkeley campus (SF Gate)
- UC Berkeley swimmers allege coach Teri McKeever bullied and verbally abused them for years (Bay Area News Group)
- UC Berkeley places swim coach Teri McKeever on administrative leave (Bay Area News Group)
- Segregation By Design: How one architect is visualizing the legacy of America’s racist urbanism (Fast Company)
- Bay Area COVID-19 surge tops winter 2021 wave (SF Chronicle)
- Candidate profile: Berkeley activist Michael Shellenberger running for governor (CalMatters)
- Berkeley Tennis Club features in Tennis Channel documentary about Helen Wills (Tennis Channel)
- Four Years In: Evaluating the Universal Ninth Grade’s Successes and Limitations (Berkeley High Jacket)
- BHS Students Celebrate Ramadan With “Spirituality and Joy” (Berkeley High Jacket)
- ‘Roe v. Wade’ Supreme Court Draft: BHS Students Respond (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Scientist finds professor who supported her love for bugs when she was 4 (Washington Post)
- Berkeley students flip, float and experiment on zero gravity flight (Berkeley News)
- UC system to give record payout to patients of doctor accused of sexual abuse (Daily Cal)