Alameda County district attorney election results: Pamela Price leads

Price, a reform candidate, had the top spot among four contenders after the initial count of ballots on election night.

Pamela Price ran unsuccessfully against District Attorney Nancy O’Malley in 2018. Credit: Amir Aziz

Price, who also ran in 2018, had 40% of the vote, followed by Terry Wiley, an assistant DA, who gained 32%. If the results hold as further ballots are counted over the next few days, Price and Wiley would face off against each other in the November general election.

County voters were asked for the time in decades to elect a District Attorney who wasn’t an incumbent or someone appointed to the position. District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced she was stepping down in 2021 after three terms.

The competitive field for the open seat almost guaranteed that a clear winner would emerge after Tuesday’s primary and that a run-off election in November would be needed.

Under primary election rules, if a single candidate does not get more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates continue on to face off in the Nov. 8 election. No matter who wins in the run-off later this year, voters will elect the county’s first Black District Attorney.

The position of District Attorney holds great power and is important to Oakland residents for several reasons: the DA is responsible for representing the people of California in criminal, civil, and juvenile cases to decide whether or not a person should face charges. The DA has the authority to set policies like whether or not to seek prison or jail sentences for people convicted of drug offenses or theft or to divert these people into treatment programs or diversion courts.

O’Malley has not faced an opponent until 2018, when civil rights attorney Pamela Price challenged her as part of a wave of progressive candidates challenging sitting DAs. Price ran again in 2022.

This time, Price and former San Francisco prosecutor and current Oakland political aide Seth Steward ran against O’Malley underlings Chief Deputy District Attorney Terry Wiley and Deputy District Attorney Jimmie Wilson. Steward is currently Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb’s chief of staff.

Price and Steward ran on promises on the fix transparency and accountability issues within the DA’s office. Their opponents are longtime county prosecutors.

Wiley is the third highest member of the DAs office and has had the support of O’Malley’s typical supporters while Wilson, who has worked in the courthouses outside the DA’s headquarters, has had the support of police departments.

Of all the county races on the June ballot, the District Attorney race has seen the most cutthroat tactics and the largest amount of money spent to secure a place in the November runoff.

Wilson spent more than $300,000 in the weeks before the election, which included an attack ad against Terry Wiley, the No. 3 person in the DA’s office. The saga has divided the DA’s office and the division the election created likely won’t end after the election.