Berkeley and Alameda County 2022 primary election results

Alameda County election workers collect ballots to be counted in the June 7 primary election. Credit: Amir Aziz

It’s Election Day and the first batch of ballots will be counted when polls close at 8 p.m. We’ll update this post with the initial results as soon as they are available. So far, turnout is low; only about 21% of Berkeley registered voters have turned in their ballot.

Check back here later Tuesday night for updates and links to coverage of the big races, including district attorney, sheriff and supervisor. And here’s our complete coverage leading up to the election.

If you want to see the most recent unfiltered results for every local race, go to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters’ website, and if you want state results, go to the Secretary of State’s page. Results should be updated throughout the night shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

When will we know who the winners are? It could be difficult to determine winners in close races. Ballots mailed by June 7 and received before June 14 will be counted, so it could be a while before final numbers are known. We won’t be calling races, but we’ll report when candidates declare victory or concede. This is a primary election, so if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote there will be a top-two runoff in November.

Alameda County District Attorney

Alameda County Sheriff/Coroner

Alameda County Superintendent of Public Schools