Excessive heat watch issued for East Bay Hills

A heat event Friday will send temperatures into the mid- to upper 80s in Berkeley, and the low triple digits in interior portions of the East Bay.

View of the San Francisco Bay from the Berkeley Hills on Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: Clara Mokri

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch Friday for the East Bay Hills and much of the Bay Area.

Temperatures in Berkeley are expected to peak at 85 degrees, though it could be significantly hotter in the hills. In the East Bay inland, temps are expected to reach the mid to high 90s. The mercury may rise above 100 in some inland areas.

Inland warming trend is still on track. Temperatures near normal Weds then start to heat up Thursday and peak on Friday. Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for most inland areas Friday 11 am through Friday night.https://t.co/7IEHlbj5uo pic.twitter.com/G2OZpddUcJ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 7, 2022

The National Weather Service, or NWS, said that while winds will remain relatively light, Friday’s hot temperatures and low humidity is correlated with increased fire risk — though a Red Flag Warning, which signifies high fire danger, is not anticipated. These temperatures are par for the course for a June heat wave, said Ryan Walburn, a meteorologist at the NWS.

Last weekend’s rain may have temporarily lowered fire risks, but will have no significant impact in mitigating fire risk by Friday.

“A couple of the gauges in the East Bay got 2 tenths (of rainwater),” Walburn said Tuesday, “but both the sunny skies and warm weather that we’re seeing today, Wednesday and Thursday mean that by Friday there will be essentially a negligible effect.”

So the weekend rain did help to lower the fire danger temporarily. Blue line is a proxy for fire danger, in this case across the North Bay and clearly shows the downward trend in response to Sunday rainfall. Good news ahead of warming trend for later this week. pic.twitter.com/5k5YWzC8uK — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 6, 2022

Temperatures in Berkeley are expected to drop to a high of 80 on Saturday and of 71 on Sunday.

The National Weather Service offers this preparation advice for heat:

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

