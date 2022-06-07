Excessive heat watch issued for East Bay Hills

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch Friday for the East Bay Hills and much of the Bay Area.
Temperatures in Berkeley are expected to peak at 85 degrees, though it could be significantly hotter in the hills. In the East Bay inland, temps are expected to reach the mid to high 90s. The mercury may rise above 100 in some inland areas.
The National Weather Service, or NWS, said that while winds will remain relatively light, Friday’s hot temperatures and low humidity is correlated with increased fire risk — though a Red Flag Warning, which signifies high fire danger, is not anticipated. These temperatures are par for the course for a June heat wave, said Ryan Walburn, a meteorologist at the NWS.
Last weekend’s rain may have temporarily lowered fire risks, but will have no significant impact in mitigating fire risk by Friday.
“A couple of the gauges in the East Bay got 2 tenths (of rainwater),” Walburn said Tuesday, “but both the sunny skies and warm weather that we’re seeing today, Wednesday and Thursday mean that by Friday there will be essentially a negligible effect.”
Temperatures in Berkeley are expected to drop to a high of 80 on Saturday and of 71 on Sunday.
The National Weather Service offers this preparation advice for heat:
- Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.