Man, 22, sent for psych eval after series of attacks Monday in the Elmwood

Police said the man punched two men and a woman in separate locations Monday afternoon, sending one of the men to the hospital.

A young man from Berkeley is undergoing psychiatric evaluation this week after attacking three people Monday in separate locations in the Elmwood and shattering a parked car’s window with his bare hands, authorities report.

Police said the man punched two men and a woman, sending one of the men to the hospital.

Officers responded to College and Ashby avenues just before 1:20 p.m. on a report of a man who was “chasing people and attacking them,” Officer Byron White, BPD spokesperson, told Berkeleyside. Numerous readers who saw the incident and police response asked Berkeleyside to find out more about what had happened.

“When officers arrived, they found the suspect on the southwest corner yelling incoherently,” White said. “Officers were able to de-escalate the suspect and restrained him in handcuffs without further incident.”

The situation began shortly after 1 p.m. at College and Webster Street, police said, when the man broke the parked car’s window.

Moments later, according to BPD, he walked up to a 54-year-old mother and her two young children. The man punched the woman in the face and head, knocking her to the ground, White said.

He then walked into Gordo Taqueria, at 2989 College Ave., and attacked a 45-year-old man who was waiting in line, BPD said, “punching the man in the face several times.”

Not long afterward, the man walked into Manpuku, at 2977 College Ave., and attacked a 65-year-old man who was waiting in line, punching him repeatedly, according to BPD.

When the customer tried to run away, the younger man chased him into the street, White said. The older man fell down, and his assailant began to choke him. The older man was later taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

All three victims, who were strangers to the assailant, appear to have been attacked at random, BPD said.

After police detained the 22-year-old, he was taken to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, White said. He remained there Tuesday.

White said he could not release the man’s name or photograph at this time, pending medical clearance.

BPD will submit the case to the Alameda County district attorney’s office for review.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.