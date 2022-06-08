The Berkeley Wire: 06.08.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- An iconic Berkeley street could eliminate cars forever (SFGATE)
- UC Berkeley Library announces new director of The Bancroft Library, associate university librarian for special collections (UC Berkeley Library)
- Long-time Andronico’s grocery store in Berkeley bought by real estate firm (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley mayor Jesse Arreguín speaks on public safety plans following mass shooting threat (KRON4)
- After a Berkeley High student was arrested on suspicion of planning a mass shooting and bombing, math teacher Dan Plonsey canceled final exams and called in sick in what he described as a small act of defiance to an American society grown numb to grief (New York Times)
- Berkeley Lab Scientists Receive Prestigious Five-Year Research Grant (Berkeley Lab)
- Berkeley Protesters Rally Against People's Park Development (Patch)
- Group of UC Berkeley students pushing proposal to make Telegraph car free (KPIX)
- Elena Gross is incoming co-director at Berkeley Art Center (Culture Type)
- Berkeley ‘refugee scholar’ Khatharya Um shares her story to empower students (Berkeley News)
- Berkeley company gets $1M National Science Foundation grant to scale up its heat pump tech (EIN Presswire)
- UC Berkeley Alternative Meats X-Lab pioneering food’s future (East Bay Times)
- Updated Block Schedule at Berkeley High Marks Possible End to Late Mondays (Berkeley High Jacket)