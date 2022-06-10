1 person killed in West Berkeley train strike

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Berkeley on Friday morning, the agency confirmed.

The train, going from Sacramento to San Jose, struck the person at 6:49 a.m., according to Amtrak spokesperson Olivia Irvin.

The 13 passengers and crew were not injured, Irvin said. Berkeley police, who are investigating the fatal strike with Amtrak, said the fatality happened near the Aquatic Park south parking lot at West Bolivar Drive and Aquatic Park Path.

The Alameda County coroner’s office couldn’t be reached to confirm the identity of the person who died.