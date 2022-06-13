If you only read East Bay Nosh online, you’re just getting half the story

Nosh is now East Bay Nosh,

It’s been nine years since Nosh launched on the pages of Berkeleyside, the food section for one of the East Bay’s only independent news outlets. In the years since, Berkeleyside has evolved, growing into a larger nonprofit media organization called Cityside, and now operates alongside The Oaklandside. Nosh has evolved too, into East Bay Nosh, the food section for both of those websites (and any other East Bay Cityside publications to come). Another part of that evolution is East Bay Nosh Daily, our five-days-a-week newsletter on all the East Bay food news you need to know.

We’ve made our newsletter’s transition a slow and careful one, with many stops along the way to ensure the changes were welcome. First, we took it from weekly to twice a week, then made it a daily affair.

While a few of you wrote in complaining of the extra emails — understandable, in this day of inboxes stuffed to the gills with promotions by 9 a.m. — far more of you thanked us for making sure they weren’t missing any of our daily reporting.

In recent weeks, we’ve also added a section called “Quick Bites” that includes a multitude of brief items and discoveries, links to interesting East Bay food journalism from elsewhere and short and sweet analysis of the news of the day. It’s a quick and handy way to see everything that’s going on in the region’s drinking and dining scene, from a diversity of voices and viewpoints. (Some recent examples: last Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday.)

The only way to get Quick Bites is to subscribe to East Bay Nosh Daily, which you can do for free today:

East Bay Nosh and Nosh Daily will continue to grow and change as both Cityside and the East Bay do, of course. But we can’t do that without your help: Nosh is the only homegrown, independent daily publication about the East Bay food and dining scene, so if you can, please consider supporting our journalism today.

It’s only with your help that we can continue to bring you features, news, lists and guides that are mindful of the human and cultural elements of food and dining, as it relates to our East Bay community. And if you can’t afford to make a donation, following Nosh on Instagram, subscribing to East Bay Nosh Daily or just sharing our newsletters and articles with friends or on social media are also great ways to support our work.

As always, thank you for reading.

— Nosh editor Eve Batey

eve@eastbaynosh.org

Featured photo credit: Pete Rosos

Eve Batey (she/her) is the editor of East Bay Nosh.