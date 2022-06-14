Berkeley’s fire chief stepping down after just over a year

Abraham Roman has held the post since April 2021. His deputy, David Sprague, will take over as interim chief starting June 25.

Outgoing Berkeley Fire Chief Abraham Roman. Credits: Berkeley Fire

Abraham Roman, who has served as Berkeley’s fire chief for a little over a year, will step down from his position and retire from the department after 23 years next Friday. David Sprague, Berkeley’s deputy fire chief, will take over interim control of the city’s fire department.

Roman cited “personal reasons” for his departure in a memo sent to city employees, saying that he is “moving on to the next phase” of his life.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from the City of Berkeley,” he wrote in the memo. “This has been the most difficult decision I have made in my career as a Firefighter.”

Roman did not respond to Berkeleyside’s interview requests for this story.

Roman was appointed as interim chief in April 2021 when former Chief Dave Brannigan stepped down to take over as the city of Piedmont’s new fire chief. Brannigan had been Berkeley’s fire chief for three years.

After a nationwide search, the City Council confirmed Roman as fire chief in October 2021 with an annual salary of $268,990.

“Chief Roman has demonstrated exemplary leadership in managing and directing operations and activities of the Fire Department during very critical times that consisted of responding to the COVID 19 pandemic along with the many Wildfires that have consumed California over the last two years,” City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley wrote in an October memo recommending Roman’s confirmation as fire chief.

Roman has, in his tenure, worked in every rank within Berkeley’s fire department and, as chief, he led a staff of 153.

Williams-Ridley praised Roman’s work leading the “operationalizing” of Measure FF, an $8.5-million-per-year emergency services parcel tax passed by voters in 2020. In addition to paying for a new training facility, buying new ambulances and hiring new staff, much of the money from the measure is going toward wildfire preparedness.

“We know we have big challenges ahead,” Roman told Berkeleyside earlier this month. “We will continue to have Diablo winds, which will push fire quickly down the hill. And, on top of that, climate change is definitely here. Our multi-year drought is drying out our plants and vegetation. We all have to adapt to this new normal.”

Sprague, Berkeley Fire’s new chief, joined the department in 2001, and has since served as a firefighter, paramedic supervisor, fire captain and assistant chief chief of training and emergency medical services. After Hurricane Katrina, he went to the area as part of a search and rescue task force.

Sprague was also active in the Berkeley firefighters union for 13 years, and in 2008, according to Roman’s departing memo, he helped the union and the city come together over Measure GG, which levied a $3.6 million parcel tax to fund fire protection and emergency response, institute mandatory staffing minimums and end rotating closures of the city’s fire departments.

“[Sprague] has always been an engaged member of the organization that believes in working with the members and stakeholders to make our service to the community and our organization better,” Roman wrote in his memo.

When Sprague takes over the top fire job, Assistant Fire Chief Keith May will assume the position of interim deputy fire chief.

Sprague declined to be interviewed for this story.

Iris Kwok covers the environment for Berkeleyside through a partnership with Report for America.