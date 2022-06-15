The Berkeley Wire: 06.15.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- More homeowners now eligible for mortgage relief (East Bay Times)
- BART approves first fare hike in over two years (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley-led astronomy team makes rare discovery: A free-floating black hole (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley, a Look Back: Impassioned plea for kids’ playgrounds published (East Bay Times)
- UC Berkeley alum sues UC, alleges Title IX violations (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley City Council returns to virtual-only meetings (Daily Cal)
- Bill Gates Disses Crypto, NFTs as 'Greater Fool' Follies at UC Berkeley Event (SFist)
- Places to visit in Berkeley when you’re feeling overwhelmed (Daily Cal)