The Berkeley Wire: 06.22.22

- At a Berkeley ‘test-to-treat’ site, few takers for free antivirals (East Bay Times)
- Are Bay Area home sellers finally cutting their asking prices? (Bay Area News Group)
- Apartment rental prices slow to rise in Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
- Revised Cal Fire maps show extreme fire risk in the Berkeley and Oakland hills (SF Chronicle)
- Unaffordable rents lead housing advocate to end campaign for Berkeley City Council (Bay Area News Group)
- New renderings show 700 Grayson Street project in Southwest Berkeley (SF YIMBY)
- New ways to protect home from wildfire (Bay Area News Group)
- East Bay Regional Park District now the most visited public park agency in California (NBC Bay Area)