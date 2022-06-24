‘It is an inspiration to be here’: Juneteenth in Berkeley

Portraits of a few of the hundreds of people that came to the festivities a year after the day became a national holiday.

Amarie, Brielle, Savannah, Ny’Mari and Kenia enjoy a day at the Berkeley Juneteenth Festival. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight

A fashion designer, a homeless shelter counselor, a grill master, a sixth-generation Berkeleyan, a band of 5-year-olds and more. These are just a few of the people who celebrated Juneteenth Sunday in Berkeley after two years of virtual gatherings. For them, keeping old traditions alive and building new ones is central to the national holiday.

I took my mobile studio to the celebration to capture portraits of the festival-goers.

Julicia Washington (left), her mother, Colia Wahington, and Colia’s sister, Charlyne Hardy. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight Cedric Price and Lashay Johnson, both 30. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight

“We needed this. It is an inspiration to be here; the energy was different,” said Julicia Washington, 35, who helped her mother, Colia Washington, sell her designs at a booth.

Colia Washington, 60, a massage therapist who sold her own designs at the festival.

Lasahay Johnson, 30, an after-school educator who lives in West Berkeley, said, “My mama lives here, my grandma lives here. … I was telling [my boyfriend] this morning, my family is from Berkeley, five, six generations! That is rare now.”

Brielle Blake, 10. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight

Delbert Hall, Texas Style Barbeque owner. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight Darion, 16, and Delbert (Delly), 17, sons of Delbert Hall. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight

Darion Hall shows off his gold-plated grid. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight

People waited for almost an hour to buy food from Delbert Hall’s Texas-Style Barbecue food truck. “It was a good day. People came for the barbecue.”

His son, Delbert (Delly) Hall, 17, a student at Fresno High School, said, “Juneteenth is a day where we celebrate the freedom of African Americans, but anybody can celebrate with us.”

Shalanda Johnson, 47. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight Jarmaica Freeman, 35, and her son Naqeeb Brennan, 10. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight Jarmaica Freeman, 35, who sold Juneteenth T-shirts at the festival, was already in good spirits because the Warriors had won the NBA championship. “The day went pretty good.”

Ja’nay Jenkins (from left), Rasheeda Lee, and Queen Atapka. Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight

Orlando Williams, 55, is a Juneteenth Festival board member from Berkeley. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight

“I have been a board member and volunteer since 2008. It’s been two years of online (festivals), horrible!” Orlando Williams said. “Today was perfect. We welcomed everybody back. What is next? You know, now it is a national holiday, and we have different things for each. On Thanksgiving, Christmas we gather, we eat. On Memorial Day, we go to the beach. What is our Juneteenth thing? We are building new traditions. … I am working on it.”

Ximena Natera is Berkeleyside’s photojournalist. Her position is a partnership with Report for America and CatchLight.

