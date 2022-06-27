Both of Berkeley’s pools have now been reopened

The West Campus Pool (above) reopened on June 21 and the King Pool reopened June 27. Courtesy: Berkeley parks department

Update, June 27 Both of Berkeley’s city-operated swimming pools are now open for splashing. King Pool reopened Monday morning with a short “welcome back” ceremony, six days after the reopening of the West Campus Pool.

Original story, June 6 Longing to swim laps at Berkeley’s city pools? You’ll have to keep waiting a while longer, following delays to the maintenance project that prompted both pools to close in April.

The city now plans to reopen West Campus Pool on June 21, and has tentatively scheduled King Pool’s return for June 27.

Officials had hoped to finish the $1 million project replacing tile and plaster at each facility, and installing new filters at West Campus Pool, by mid-May.

But crews discovered rust damage to the rebar at West Campus Pool, Berkeley parks director Scott Ferris said, and supply chain delays mean the city has been waiting weeks for new handrails for King Pool, which must be installed before the plaster work is done. Limited availability for plaster installers has also been a challenge.

Ferris said the delays have not added to the project’s cost. The city is offering refunds to families that had signed up for swim lessons, which were supposed to begin this week.

Featured photo credit: Lucas Thornton