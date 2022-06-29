The Berkeley Wire: 06.29.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Ocean temperatures near Bay Area coldest in more than a decade (SF Chronicle)
- Bay Area can expect cooler days until July 4 (East Bay Times)
- Alameda County drops its indoor mask mandate after three weeks (New York Times)
- More than 100 years later, Cal is still grappling with Kroeber and Ishi’s legacies (California: UC Berkeley's alumni magazine)
- Almost 400 California brown pelicans seen in skies above Berkeley (Mercury News)
- Meet Enikia Ford Morthel: Berkeley’s New Superintendent (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Suspended Cal swim coach's attorney says claims of verbal abuse from women athletes stem from gender bias (East Bay Times)
- Cal team doctor subject of investigation (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley Community Theatre throwback: Poster for June 1988 Ice-T performance (Instagram)
- ‘It’s love here’: Campus alumni, community march in SF Pride (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley Readies For Annual Carnival (Patch)
- Respected professor, pioneer in engineering Pravin Varaiya dies at 81 (Daily Cal)
- Remembering Thomas Lord, Berkeley activist (Berkeley Daily Planet)