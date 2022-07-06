The Berkeley Wire: 07.06.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- COVID-19 surge ‘at a high plateau’ in Bay Area (East Bay Times)
- Contraband, negligence jeopardize Santa Rita Jail detainees’ health and safety, grand jury report finds (East Bay Times)
- Former head of Berkeley Unified is pick for Piedmont interim superintendent (Piedmont Exedra)
- Are you eligible for inflation relief payments and how much will you get? (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Berkeley's Darris Young is advocating for a first-of-its-kind $500 million Black Bay Area Regional Housing Fund (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Richard Taruskin, Vigorously Polemical Musicologist, Dies at 77 (New York Times)
- How UC Berkeley became a national leader in trans care (Berkeley News)
- ‘A really great experience’: Berkeley resident appears on ‘Jeopardy!’ (Daily Cal)
- A Woman’s View: The work of legendary actor-director Tanaka Kinuyo lights up BAMPFA (East Bay Express)
- Rescued Berkeley white dove shared some traits with human parents (East Bay Times)
- Joey Chestnut 'felt bad' after putting hot dog eating contest protester from Berkeley in chokehold: 'I was just amped up' (USA Today)