News Wire

The Berkeley Wire: 07.06.22

By Berkeleyside staff
A sketch sent in by Acadia Legg, a 12-year-old South Berkely resident who recently got COVID-19 (she thinks at camp) and then needed to quarantine with her family and her dog Moxie. Credit: Acadia Legg

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.