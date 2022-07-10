Major injuries after driver strikes older married couple in Berkeley crosswalk

The woman, 74, and man, 76, sustained head injuries when they were struck, police said.

A driver struck an elderly couple in a Berkeley crosswalk causing major injuries, July 9, 2022. Credit: Emilie Raguso

An older married couple were rushed to Highland Hospital with major injuries Saturday night after a driver ran into them in a crosswalk just outside the Berkeley Police Department, authorities report.

The collision took place just before 10 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Way at Addison Street.

Police say the driver, a 78-year-old Emeryville woman, was heading south on MLK in a white Toyota Corolla when she ran into the couple as they crossed Addison heading west.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, police said. There were no immediate signs of intoxication.

Police called in the department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team to handle the case.

BPD closed MLK from University Avenue to Center Street and diverted AC Transit buses for the duration of the investigation.

BPD expected the intersection to remain closed for several hours.

