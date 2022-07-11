Person shot at Dwight, Eighth in West Berkeley

A person was shot at Dwight Way and Eighth Street in West Berkeley on Monday afternoon.

Police remain at the scene investigating.

The victim was taken to Highland Hospital, the regional trauma center in Oakland, for treatment.

The shooting took place at about 4:15 p.m.

“Officers responded to the scene and contacted a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound,” BPD said in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry. “Berkeley Fire responded, treated the man for his injuries, and transported him to a local hospital. Officers are currently on scene and are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.”

Councilmember Terry Taplin, who represents West Berkeley, said the shooting took place not far from his home.

“As the city moves forward with community safety reimagining, I will remain committed to combating illegal firearms and gun violence,” Taplin said Taplin. “We have a responsibility to the residents to ensure their safety and that of their neighborhoods. We cannot grow numb or complacent. We cannot and will not tolerate this.”

There have been more than 20 shootings in Berkeley this year, killing two people and wounding at least nine.

Berkeleyside will share additional details as they are available.

Note: Berkeleyside updated this story just after publication with additional details from police. Featured photo: Emilie Raguso (file photo)

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.