BHS student charged after felony sexual assault of fellow student on campus

A police cruiser outside Berkeley High School. File photo credit: Emilie Raguso

A 15-year-old Berkeley High student has been charged after he sexually assaulted a student on campus in May, police said Wednesday.

According to a brief statement shared by the Berkeley Police Department, officers responded to the school May 20 at 12:40 p.m. for the sexual assault report.

“The sexual assault occurred on campus and during school hours,” police wrote. “Both the victim and the suspect are students at Berkeley High School.”

According to CrimeMapping, an online repository for local police data, the incident involved allegations of a felony sexual assault that took place May 20 at 10 a.m. in the 1900 block of Allston Way, where the Berkeley High campus is located.

Detectives investigated the report and obtained a warrant for the boy’s arrest. BPD took him into custody at his home June 15 and he was booked at Alameda County Juvenile Hall in San Leandro.

The Alameda County district attorney’s office has since charged the teenager, but police declined to share the specific charges, when charges were filed or whether the students knew each other prior to the sexual assault.

Police declined to release further details because both students are juveniles and due to the sensitive nature of the incident.

The Berkeley Unified School District said a statement on the arrest is forthcoming.

At least 41 sexual assaults were reported in Berkeley from Jan. 1 through June 20, the most recent date available, according to CrimeMapping.com. Nearly half were listed as felony sexual assaults.

RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, offers a variety of resources for people who have experienced sexual violence and sexual harassment.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.