Applications open for Berkeley Section 8 housing vouchers

The Berkeley Housing Authority is accepting applications for Section 8 vouchers beginning today until July 26.

Access the application here in English, Spanish and Mandarin. Call BHA at (510) 981-5495 for other languages.

The applications are available online, and only one will be accepted per household. It’s a randomized system that will place applicants on a waitlist for 2,000 available vouchers, which are given to the housing authority by the federal government.

The BHA emphasized that not everyone who applies will get a spot on the waitlist, which last opened over 10 years ago.

Eligibility varies by household size, but the head of the household must be at least 18 years old to apply. The Berkeley Housing Authority has provided a breakdown of allowable income limits in the application, which range from $50,000 for one person to $94,250 for a family of eight.

Income limits from the Berkeley Housing Authority Section 8 application.

Physical applications are also available for people who don’t have reliable internet access. You can pick them up between 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 1947 Center St., Berkeley. These applications are due back at the same address by 4 p.m. on July 25 (one day earlier than the final deadline for digital applications, which are due by 5 p.m. on July 26) so they can be processed by BHA staff.

Free computer access is available at the following locations for residents who want to submit applications online: Berkeley Public Libraries: Main Library, 2090 Kittredge St., noon to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday West Branch, 1125 University Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday South Branch, 1901 Russell St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday Berkeley Drop-in Center, 3234 Adeline St. Monday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday Berkeley Youth Alternatives, 1255 Allston Way, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19-21 and July 25-26 Center for Independent Living (for those with disabilities and seniors only) 3075 Adeline St., Suite 100. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m.

Featured image credit: Photo: Peter Alfred Hess