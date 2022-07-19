The Berkeley Wire: 07.19.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Berkeley environmental group’s lawsuit stopped fire prevention work in Yosemite Valley earlier this summer (SF Chronicle)
- ‘How to Change Your Mind’: Taking a Trip With Michael Pollan (New York Times)
- An interview with artist Alison Knowles ahead of her BAMPFA retrospective (New York Times)
- Abortion pills will soon be available on California campuses (CalMatters)
- Face masks no longer required on BART as mandate expires (ABC 7)
- Police investigate incident at UC Berkeley cafe as hate crime (KRON4)
- Berkeley firm's genetically modified yeast yields wildly tangy, tropical beer flavors and aromas (SF Chronicle)
- Some residents want 'peace,' not music pavilion along Berkeley waterfront (KTVU)
- Board OKs proposal for mentally ill programs at Santa Rita Jail (Bay City News)
- Overall Bay Area prices are skyrocketing (East Bay Times)
- Gas prices are falling — but for how long? (East Bay Times)
- Monthly median home prices dipped 8.1% in Alameda County in June (SF Chronicle)
- Cal researchers race to converse with, and save, the ocean’s brainiest eco-predators (Berkeley News)
- major gift will transform haas undergraduate business program (Berkeley News)
- This Berkeley Grad Was Denied a Loan 5 Times. So She Decided to Disrupt the Credit Industry (Inc.)
- East Bay MUD to pay $816,000 penalty for releasing 16 million gallons of partially treated sewage into San Francisco Bay (East Bay Times)