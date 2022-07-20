CHP seeks big rig driver who struck I-80 freeway overpass at Gilman Street

The CHP described the hit-and-run vehicle as a blue big rig truck hauling a yellow John Deere excavator on a flat bed.

Caltrans examines the I-80 freeway overpass at Gilman Street after a hit-and-run collision Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight

The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a big rig truck who struck the I-80 freeway overpass on Gilman Street on Wednesday morning then fled the scene, authorities say.

The freeway is open but Gilman Street just below it is closed pending a structural assessment, authorities say. No injuries were reported.

The collision took place at about 10:40 a.m. when the driver of a blue big rig was eastbound on Gilman. He was hauling a yellow John Deere excavator on a flatbed truck, said Officer David Arias of the CHP’s Oakland office.

The excavator appears to have struck the overcrossing and, instead of stopping, the driver kept going, Arias said: “He took off. The CHP and allied agencies are actively looking for this person.”

Caltrans responded to the scene to assess the overcrossing for safety. A statement from that agency is forthcoming.

At one point there were reports of possible structural damage, but the freeway was never closed during the incident.

As of publication time, all I-80 freeway onramps on Gilman Street were open, but the street below the freeway remained closed, authorities said.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.