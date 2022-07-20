CHP seeks big rig driver who struck I-80 freeway overpass at Gilman Street

The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a big rig truck who struck the I-80 freeway overpass on Gilman Street on Wednesday morning then fled the scene, authorities say.
The freeway is open but Gilman Street just below it is closed pending a structural assessment, authorities say. No injuries were reported.
The collision took place at about 10:40 a.m. when the driver of a blue big rig was eastbound on Gilman. He was hauling a yellow John Deere excavator on a flatbed truck, said Officer David Arias of the CHP’s Oakland office.
The excavator appears to have struck the overcrossing and, instead of stopping, the driver kept going, Arias said: “He took off. The CHP and allied agencies are actively looking for this person.”
Caltrans responded to the scene to assess the overcrossing for safety. A statement from that agency is forthcoming.
At one point there were reports of possible structural damage, but the freeway was never closed during the incident.
As of publication time, all I-80 freeway onramps on Gilman Street were open, but the street below the freeway remained closed, authorities said.