I-80 lane closures set for Thursday night due to hit-and-run crash on Gilman

Authorities say they have identified the driver from Wednesday’s hit-and-run collision in northwest Berkeley.

Caltrans examines the I-80 freeway overpass at Gilman Street after a hit-and-run collision Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight

Caltrans will close several eastbound lanes of I-80 at Gilman Street in Berkeley over the next few days to make repairs related to a hit-and-run collision that damaged a freeway overpass this week.

The closures are slated to run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 21, and Saturday, July 23, Caltrans has announced.

The California Highway Patrol, which is handling the investigation into Wednesday’s hit-and-run collision, said authorities have identified the responsible driver but have not yet made an arrest.

On Thursday night, Caltrans will close three lanes of Interstate 80 at the Gilman Street interchange to install concrete barriers that will block off the shoulder and far right lane of the freeway until Monday morning. That will leave two lanes open for travel on Thursday and Saturday nights.

“This will take the weight off the damaged bridge area and accommodate work repairing damage caused when an oversized truck hit the overcrossing,” according to a prepared statement.

During Thursday’s lane closure, workers will also re-stripe the freeway so there will be five lanes of travel over the weekend even while repairs are underway.

Credit: Citizen reporter

The concrete barriers blocking the shoulder and right lane are set to be removed by Monday at 5 a.m., in time for the morning commute, Caltrans said.

Wednesday’s collision took place at about 10:45 a.m. when the westbound driver of a big rig truck on Gilman Street hit the east side of the overpass near the Tom Bates Regional Sports Complex.

The driver then backed up and fled the area via eastbound Interstate 80, according to preliminary reports.

After the crash, authorities closed Gilman Street below the overpass to assess the damage. The roadway reopened Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m.

One lane of the freeway was also closed during that damage assessment to ensure the safety of workers.

Stay informed

For 24/7 traffic updates, follow 511.org online and on Twitter

For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.

