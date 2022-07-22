Remembering Ronald Brown, personnel director for City of Berkeley, natty dresser

Brown loved to shop and travel. He died surrounded by his family at age 85 on June 11.

Ronald Brown with his wife, Louise, and sons, Christopher (left) and Gregory (right). Courtesy: Brown family

Ronald Neil Brown, Aug. 18, 1936 – June 11, 2022

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ronald Brown, who died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Ron was retired from the City of Berkeley, where he served as personnel director until 2003. Previously, he was personnel director at the State Bar of California in San Francisco.

Ron loved to travel and did so extensively with his wife in their retirement. He also loved to shop and was known as a natty dresser.

He is survived by his loving wife so 52 years, Louise; devoted sons, Gregory and Christopher; grandson, Isaias; sisters, CaroleAnn of Los Angeles and Deborah of Connecticut; and nephews, Chris, Christian, Ryan and Avon.