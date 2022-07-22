Police: Sex offender charged with felony indecent exposure outside Cal fraternity

Please note: This story contains information that readers may find disturbing.

Deante Davis. Credit: BPD

A man police say exposed himself to students outside a UC Berkeley fraternity Tuesday evening has been charged with felony indecent exposure, according to authorities and court records.

The man, a registered sex offender with no permanent address, was arrested by the Berkeley police Bike Force when officers found him masturbating on the front patio of the fraternity, in the 2400 block of Piedmont Avenue (near Haste Street).

According to BPD, Deante Davis, 36, went into the fraternity just before 6:20 p.m. and said he wanted to take a shower. When residents told him to leave, he walked outside, pulled down his pants, exposed his genitals and began to masturbate, police said.

“At one point, he walked within five feet of one of the residents and stared at him while continuing to masturbate,” according to court papers.

Davis was still touching his exposed genitals when officers arrived, BPD said. He initially told police his name was “John Jackson,” but an officer recognized him from prior contacts, according to court papers.

Davis, who is on parole and felony probation, according to charging documents, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, indecent exposure and other crimes. Police said they also found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe in his pants, as well as “sex paraphernalia” in his possession.

On Thursday, the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Davis with felony indecent exposure and giving false information to police, which is a misdemeanor.

Davis has prior convictions for burglary, in March 2021, as well as several convictions related to failing to register as a sex offender between 2014 and 2019.

As of Friday, he remained in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and is scheduled for arraignment Monday. He is ineligible for bail, according to jail records online.

