Driver strikes woman in crosswalk on Telegraph, serious injuries reported

The woman is still alive but BPD has called out its Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

Police are investigating a traffic collision and have closed streets around Telegraph and Derby. Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a driver struck her in a crosswalk on Telegraph Avenue early Monday evening, authorities report.

The woman was walking across Telegraph Avenue at Derby Street at about 5 p.m. when the driver, who was southbound on Telegraph, struck her, police said.

BPD is calling out its Fatal Accident Investigation Team, which handles both serious and fatal collisions for the department.

Streets around Telegraph and Derby are closed for the investigation and police said they would likely be in the area for the foreseeable future. AC Transit buses are being diverted from the intersection.

BPD said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating. Police have not yet ruled out impairment as a factor.

The pedestrian was taken to Highland Hospital for treatment and the investigation is ongoing, BPD said.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.