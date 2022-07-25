Man shot on Channing Way in West Berkeley

Suspects were seen leaving the area by car. No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police block off Channing Way near West Street after a shooting that left one person wounded Monday night, July 25, 2022. Credit: Emilie Raguso

Police are investigating a shooting Monday night on Channing Way in West Berkeley that left a man with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Details remain slim, but authorities received calls just before 7:50 p.m. about four or five gunshots heard near Channing and West Street.

Ambulance just left Channing Way in Berkeley. Police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/xFG3U0gxlL — emilie raguso (@emraguso) July 26, 2022

A man who appeared to have been wounded was seen running through the area, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene. They found the wounded individual and took him to the hospital.

Suspects were seen leaving the area by car. No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

A home in the area of Channing and West also was damaged by gunfire during Monday night’s shooting.

There have been more than 20 shootings in Berkeley this year. They left two people dead and at least 10 wounded. (An update to Berkeleyside’s 2022 gunfire map is forthcoming.)

Editor’s note: This story was updated just after publication when police confirmed that the person who was shot was an adult.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.