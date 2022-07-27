CHP recommends charges for big rig driver from Gilman Street crash

The man and his company will be responsible for what may be multimillion-dollar freeway repairs, officials said.

Caltrans examines the I-80 freeway overpass at Gilman Street after a hit-and-run collision, July 20, 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/Catchlight

A South San Francisco man may face hit-and-run charges after running into the I-80 freeway overpass on Gilman Street in Berkeley last week causing significant damage, authorities report.

The California Highway Patrol interviewed the driver Thursday and inspected his truck in San Francisco that day, the CHP told Berkeleyside this week.

Authorities have now recommended misdemeanor hit-and-run charges in the case, the CHP said.

The man and his company will be responsible for the cost of the freeway repairs, according to the CHP. Caltrans estimated repairs could cost $2 million, according to a KTVU report last week.

An excavator on a flatbed ran into the I-80 overpass at Gilman Street. Credit: Citizen reporter

The driver, who is in his early 60s, was heading west on Gilman Street on July 20 at about 10:40 a.m. when a piece of construction equipment he was hauling on his big rig truck struck the east side of the overpass at Interstate 80.

The driver then backed up, got onto the freeway and fled the area, the CHP said. Authorities launched an investigation and were able to track the man down. The agency has not provided details as to how they located him.

Officer David Arias, spokesperson for the Oakland CHP, told Berkeleyside that the driver had provided a full statement and was cooperative.

The man’s name was not available Wednesday, Arias said.

The CHP did not know, as of Wednesday, whether charging decisions had been made or were pending.

In the days that followed the crash, Caltrans closed multiple freeway lanes at Gilman Street to prepare for repair work that is expected to last through September.

Berkeleyside has asked Caltrans and the Alameda County district attorney’s office for additional details.

This story will be updated when that information is available.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.