A collision in Berkeley on University Avenue on Sunday sent a cyclist and driver to the hospital, July 31, 2022. Credit: Émilie Keas

A cyclist and driver were taken to area hospitals Sunday afternoon after a collision on University Avenue in Berkeley, authorities report.

Limited details were available due to the preliminary stage of the investigation, but police said the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV collided with a cyclist who was part of a group bike ride through Berkeley.

(Berkeleyside is attempting to learn more about the participants of the ride.)

According to BPD, the SUV, which had been driven by a 69-year-old man from Pinole, turned over on its side during the collision. The driver was briefly trapped inside the vehicle but was able to extricate himself, according to emergency traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside.

BPD said the cyclist who was injured was a 27-year-old man from Suisun City.

A collision in Berkeley on University Avenue on Sunday sent a cyclist and driver to the hospital, July 31, 2022. Photo credits: Émilie Keas

One of the injured men was taken to Highland Hospital, the regional trauma center, and the other was taken to Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley. It was not immediately clear which man was taken where.

The men’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The collision took place just after 1 p.m. Sunday on eastbound University Avenue just east of Grant Street, police said.

The driver of the SUV collided with the cyclist and three parked vehicles, police said. All parties remained at the scene and cooperated.

East and westbound lanes of University Avenue were closed for a period of time Sunday but have now reopened.

Police said they had not yet determined what may have caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

BPD said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.