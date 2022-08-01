A fire on Ashby Avenue displaced two people Sunday night. Credit: Citizen reporter

Two people were displaced Sunday night when their South Berkeley apartment caught fire, authorities report.

Limited information was available as of publication time, but BFD said the initial report about the fire, in the 1500 block of Ashby Avenue, came in at 11:45 p.m.

Berkeley police arrived first and told BFD they could see fire on the second floor of an apartment complex, said Interim Deputy Berkeley Fire Chief Keith May on Monday.

The fire engine company arrived at 11:48 p.m., May said. Firefighters saw “heavy fire on the second floor of an apartment with the roof also on fire. Crews performed an aggressive attack on the fire and ventilated the roof by cutting multiple holes.”

One neighbor told Berkeleyside she woke up in the night to hear “firefighters chain sawing the roof down.”

May said the fire was declared under control within 20 minutes.

There were no injuries, but two residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and damage estimates have not been determined, May said.