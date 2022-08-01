Drought conditions in Berkeley and the East Bay aren’t as extreme as they were last year at this time, and no major wildfires have yet threatened the Bay Area in 2022. But the explosive McKinney Fire that ignited Friday and has already consumed more than 55,000 acres in Klamath National Forest near the Oregon border is a reminder that California is firmly in the midst of yet another wildfire season.

Hopefully, other wildfires that are almost certain to occur elsewhere in Northern California and across the state in the coming weeks won’t be as destructive or widespread as they have been in recent years, and Berkeley will be spared from fires in our own hills and smoky days, which pose a serious health risk.

But if these things do occur, it will help to be prepared. To that end, we’ve updated our comprehensive guide to wildfire season in Berkeley and the East Bay. It’s designed to be a one-stop shop for resources and answers to your most important questions about fire season, from home preparation to evacuation instructions to what masks offer the most protection against wildfire smoke and much, much more.

We hope you’ll bookmark the guide, share it, and refer to it often. And if you notice anything in the guide that is outdated or know of information that you think should be included, you can let us know by emailing us at editors@berkeleyside.org.