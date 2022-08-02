A police search is underway in southwest Berkeley, Aug. 2, 2022. Credit: Sam Knobel

A search is underway in southwest Berkeley on Tuesday afternoon for a man authorities say ran from police officers when they tried to detain him and may be armed.

Police have set up a perimeter bounded by Curtis Street and San Pablo Avenue to the east and west and Bancroft Way and Dwight Way to the north and south.

BPD is asking community members to stay out of the area.

The incident began at about 2:15 p.m. when police tried to stop the man for an undisclosed reason.

Officers remain in the area and are using a drone from another law enforcement agency to try to locate the individual. (BPD is not allowed under current city policy to use its own drones.)

Berkeley PD has also brought in its white armed panel van for officer safety, police said.