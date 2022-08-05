Your wait for a bus in Berkeley could be shorter next week.

See a full list of service changes on the AC Transit website

With ridership climbing this year, AC Transit plans to restore a number of bus lines to pre-pandemic service beginning Sunday. Other lines will be partially restored or see route changes.

Notable changes in Berkeley include the return of weekend service of Line 79 and increased frequencies for lines 12, 18, 70 and 88. Here are the main changes affecting service in Berkeley:

Line 12: Weekday service will be increased, with buses scheduled every 20 minutes during the day. Night service has been extended, with the last trip in each direction leaving after midnight.

Line 18: Weekday service will be increased, with buses scheduled every 15 minutes during the day. Service will also begin earlier in the morning, with the first trip in each direction leaving around 5 a.m.

Line 65: Service will be restored to the Senior Avenue loop, with buses scheduled every 40 minutes between downtown Berkeley and Grizzly Peak Boulevard and Senior Avenue, 80 minutes along the Senior Avenue loop and 80 minutes to the Lawrence Hall of Science.

Line 72R: Weekday service will operate every 12 minutes, all day.

Line 79: Weekday service will be increased and weekend service resumed. On weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., buses are scheduled every 30 minutes. On weekends from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., buses are scheduled every 30 minutes.

Line 88: Weekday service will be increased, with buses scheduled every 15 minutes during commuting hours.

Line 604: In the mornings, Line 604 will serve first the Oakland Hebrew Day School and then continue to Head Royce School, rather than the reverse. Line 604 will no longer stop on Alida Street.

Featured photo: Zac Farber