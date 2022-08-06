Police are investigating a shooting at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. Credit: Google Street View

A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report.

The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue.

Berkeley police said the clerk had been shot during a robbery attempt by a man who remains at large.

There were some reports that the would-be robber also was shot and was seen limping away from the area: Police are investigating a blood trail near the crime scene, according to radio dispatches reviewed by Berkeleyside.

Witnesses reported hearing approximately six gunshots at the time of the shooting.

Police remain in the area conducting the investigation and reviewing surveillance footage.

BPD has also checked local hospitals for walk-in gunshot wound victims, but has so far not located anyone.

There have now been 33 confirmed shootings in Berkeley in 2022 leaving two people dead and at least 11 wounded.

The statistics stand in sharp contrast to last year at this time, when there had been 22 incidents of gunfire: Two had left people wounded but none had been fatal.