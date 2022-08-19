A 70-year-old woman was struck and injured by a driver on Colusa Avenue in North Berkeley last week, according to Berkeley police, and she is currently recovering from her injuries.

The woman was walking in the crosswalk on Colusa Avenue at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 13, when a driver going west on Solano Avenue struck her while turning right onto Colusa, according to Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Byron White.

The victim’s partner, Mark Olivier, identified her as El Cerrito chiropractor Penelope Fetsch. He said she was picking up food from a nearby taqueria when she was hit.

Fetsch suffered broken ribs, pelvis injuries, along with several cuts and abrasions, according to Olivier and police.

“She was in the crosswalk looking both ways,” Olivier said Fetsch told her. “Next thing she knew, she woke up in the hospital.”

Fetsch spent 16 hours in the emergency room and four days in the intensive care unit at Highland Hospital, and has now been moved out of the ICU, Olivier said.

“She’s doing well, but she’s been anxious throughout this week to get out of the hospital,” Olivier said. “It doesn’t hurt when she laughs anymore.”

Police said the driver stayed at the scene, and drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash.