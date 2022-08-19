With 13 Berkeley races on the ballot, voters will have plenty of candidates to choose from during the 2022 election.
You can look up your council district on the city website
Early and mail-in voting starts Oct. 10, and Election Day is Nov. 8. Berkeley residents will pick candidates for four positions on the City Council, the city auditor’s office, three school board positions and five Rent Stabilization Board positions.
Councilmember Lori Droste’s departure means an open race in District 8. District 1 incumbent Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani faces two challengers as she seeks a second term. Councilmember Kate Harrison will be unopposed in District 4, and Councilmember Rigel Robinson is also running in an uncontested race in District 7.
Berkeley voters will also have a chance to decide who will take over from Nancy O’Malley as Alameda County District Attorney and vote for candidates vying for seats on the AC Transit and East Bay Municipal Utilities District boards.
State Rep. Buffy Wicks (D-District 14) is running for reelection, challenged by Republican Richard Kinney. U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-District 12) will be challenged by Republican Stephen Slauson.
Here are the city and county candidates who will be on Berkeley ballots on Nov. 8. Stay tuned to Berkeleyside for more election coverage.
City offices
Berkeley City Council, District 1
- Tamar Michai Freeman, mother, small business owner and member of Berkeley Disability Commission
- Rashi Kesarwani, incumbent
- Elisa Mikiten, affordable housing planner
Berkeley City Council, District 4
- Kate Harrison, incumbent and vice mayor
Berkeley City Council, District 7
- Rigel Robinson, incumbent, graduate student
Berkeley City Council, District 8
- Peter Bruce DuMont, nonprofit founder
- Mark Humbert, attorney and former Claremont Elmwood Neighborhood Association president
- Mari Mendonca, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board commissioner
- Mary-Lee Smith, Berkeley Mental Health Board commissioner (dropped out of the race)
- Jay Wu, insurance agent
Berkeley City Auditor
- Jenny Wong, incumbent
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, five seats, at-large
- Soli Alpert, incumbent vice chair, aide to Councilmember Rigel Robinson
- Stefan Elgstrand, aide to Mayor Jesse Arreguín
- Carole Marasovic, policy commissioner and attorney
- Vanessa Danielle Marrero, executive director of parent advocacy group
- Ida Martinac, attorney
- Nathan Mizell, paralegal and Berkeley Police Accountability Board member
- Negeene Mosaed, physical therapist
- Wendy Saenz Hood, retired media coordinator
Berkeley School Board, three seats, at-large
- Ka’Dijah A. Brown, incumbent school board president, sixth grade teacher
- Mike Chang, education law attorney and chair of the Police Accountability Board
- Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos, co-owner of an education company and special education advocate
- Norma J F Harrison, community advocate with Democratic Socialists of America
- Reichi Lee, board member at a children’s law office and commissioner on the Peace and Justice Commission
- Jennifer Shanoski, chemistry professor and president of the Peralta Community Colleges teachers’ union
All terms are for the period Dec. 1, 2022 through Nov. 30, 2026.
County Offices
Alameda County District Attorney
- Pamela Price, civil rights attorney
- Terry Wiley, assistant Alameda County District Attorney
AC Transit Board of Directors, At-Large
- Alfred Twu, planning commissioner, architect and artist
- Joel Young, incumbent, employment attorney
East Bay Municipal Utilities District, Ward 4
- Andy Katz, incumbent, worker’s rights and environmental attorney
Featured photo: Amir Aziz