With 13 Berkeley races on the ballot, voters will have plenty of candidates to choose from during the 2022 election.

You can look up your council district on the city website

Early and mail-in voting starts Oct. 10, and Election Day is Nov. 8. Berkeley residents will pick candidates for four positions on the City Council, the city auditor’s office, three school board positions and five Rent Stabilization Board positions.

Councilmember Lori Droste’s departure means an open race in District 8. District 1 incumbent Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani faces two challengers as she seeks a second term. Councilmember Kate Harrison will be unopposed in District 4, and Councilmember Rigel Robinson is also running in an uncontested race in District 7.

Berkeley voters will also have a chance to decide who will take over from Nancy O’Malley as Alameda County District Attorney and vote for candidates vying for seats on the AC Transit and East Bay Municipal Utilities District boards.

State Rep. Buffy Wicks (D-District 14) is running for reelection, challenged by Republican Richard Kinney. U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-District 12) will be challenged by Republican Stephen Slauson.

Here are the city and county candidates who will be on Berkeley ballots on Nov. 8. Stay tuned to Berkeleyside for more election coverage.

City offices

Berkeley City Council, District 1

Tamar Michai Freeman, mother, small business owner and member of Berkeley Disability Commission

Rashi Kesarwani, incumbent

Elisa Mikiten, affordable housing planner

Berkeley City Council, District 4

Kate Harrison, incumbent and vice mayor

Berkeley City Council, District 7

Rigel Robinson, incumbent, graduate student

Berkeley City Council, District 8

Peter Bruce DuMont, nonprofit founder

Mark Humbert, attorney and former Claremont Elmwood Neighborhood Association president

Mari Mendonca, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board commissioner

Mary-Lee Smith, Berkeley Mental Health Board commissioner (dropped out of the race)

Jay Wu, insurance agent

Berkeley City Auditor

Jenny Wong, incumbent

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, five seats, at-large

Soli Alpert, incumbent vice chair, aide to Councilmember Rigel Robinson

Stefan Elgstrand, aide to Mayor Jesse Arreguín

Carole Marasovic, policy commissioner and attorney

Vanessa Danielle Marrero, executive director of parent advocacy group

Ida Martinac, attorney

Nathan Mizell, paralegal and Berkeley Police Accountability Board member

Negeene Mosaed, physical therapist

Wendy Saenz Hood, retired media coordinator

Berkeley School Board, three seats, at-large

Ka’Dijah A. Brown, incumbent school board president, sixth grade teacher

Mike Chang, education law attorney and chair of the Police Accountability Board

Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos, co-owner of an education company and special education advocate

Norma J F Harrison, community advocate with Democratic Socialists of America

Reichi Lee, board member at a children’s law office and commissioner on the Peace and Justice Commission

Jennifer Shanoski, chemistry professor and president of the Peralta Community Colleges teachers’ union

All terms are for the period Dec. 1, 2022 through Nov. 30, 2026.

County Offices

Alameda County District Attorney

Pamela Price, civil rights attorney

Terry Wiley, assistant Alameda County District Attorney

AC Transit Board of Directors, At-Large

Alfred Twu, planning commissioner, architect and artist

Joel Young, incumbent, employment attorney

East Bay Municipal Utilities District, Ward 4

Andy Katz, incumbent, worker’s rights and environmental attorney

Featured photo: Amir Aziz