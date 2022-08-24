Sather Tower at night. Credit: Jesse Cortes

  • Campus, People’s Park advocates discuss development in local forum (Daily Cal)
  • ‘Each tree has a story’: Memorial service held for felled People’s Park trees (Daily Cal)
  • Construction to begin on Albany Village Graduate Student Apartments (Berkeley News)
  • AXIS Dance, now based in Berkeley, to open season with ‘Adelante’ (East Bay Times)
  • East Bay home values drop 2.8% (East Bay Times)
  • BHS responds to bomb plot arrest (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • Berkeley teachers crowdfund for classroom resources (Daily Cal)
  • Cecile Pineda, wide-ranging Latina author, dies at 89 (Washington Post)
  • Richard Haskell Jr., who died in Berkeley boat fire, was an explorer and community advocate (Legacy.com)
  • Berkeley-born artist Michael Heizer astonishing megasculpture is finally revealed in the Nevada desert (New York Times)
  • UC campuses to offer students abortion pills (EdSource)
  • Ceramicist Marcia Donahue’s Playful and Surreal Outdoor Gallery in Berkeley (Gardenista)
  • UC Berkeley researchers find heat index greatly underestimates its values (Daily Cal)
  • Berkeley Humane waives pet adoption fees Saturday (East Bay Times)

