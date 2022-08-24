Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Campus, People’s Park advocates discuss development in local forum (Daily Cal)
- ‘Each tree has a story’: Memorial service held for felled People’s Park trees (Daily Cal)
- Construction to begin on Albany Village Graduate Student Apartments (Berkeley News)
- AXIS Dance, now based in Berkeley, to open season with ‘Adelante’ (East Bay Times)
- East Bay home values drop 2.8% (East Bay Times)
- BHS responds to bomb plot arrest (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Berkeley teachers crowdfund for classroom resources (Daily Cal)
- Cecile Pineda, wide-ranging Latina author, dies at 89 (Washington Post)
- Richard Haskell Jr., who died in Berkeley boat fire, was an explorer and community advocate (Legacy.com)
- Berkeley-born artist Michael Heizer astonishing megasculpture is finally revealed in the Nevada desert (New York Times)
- UC campuses to offer students abortion pills (EdSource)
- Ceramicist Marcia Donahue’s Playful and Surreal Outdoor Gallery in Berkeley (Gardenista)
- UC Berkeley researchers find heat index greatly underestimates its values (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley Humane waives pet adoption fees Saturday (East Bay Times)