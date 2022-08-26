Weekends are for catching up and taking it easy. So what’s better than a newsletter that helps you do both?

Berkeleyside began sending out a Saturday morning newsletter earlier this summer with the goal of giving our readers a general summary of the week’s reporting along with fun community-driven features and an inside look into our newsroom that we don’t share anywhere else.

This Week in Berkeley subscribers have been getting exclusive food and drink tips from Nosh, seeing photos submitted by neighbors and learning about what we do with our days off work.

We’ve also shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses into life at Berkeleyside. Housing and homelessness reporter Supriya Yelimeli explained how she found out UC Berkeley was attempting to start construction at People’s Park — via an after-midnight text she received on her phone reading “BULLDOZER ALERT.” Education reporter Ally Markovich broke down how she analyzed the data to show how Berkeley has changed in the past decade. And visual journalist Ximena Natera told about the impromptu bowl rolling lesson she was given while photographing the Berkeley Lawn Bowling Club.

If you’re new to our newsletters, this may be the perfect introduction: You’ll receive all of the week’s best stories in one email. And since This Week in Berkeley hits your mailbox on Saturdays, it’s the perfect complement to The Daily Briefing, which provides subscribers with ​​the latest Berkeley news updates.

We soft-launched This Week in Berkeley in June, and it’s still a work in progress. If there’s something else you want from this newsletter, please let us know.